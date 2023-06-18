Watch: Thief steals expensive car in less than two minutes

In a video surfaced online a thief can been stealing an expensive car that took him less than two minutes.

With modern and latest technology, cars are considered to be more secure than they were in past but even now modern and expensive cars are not secure.

One such incident happened in the Indian State of Uttar Pradesh where an expensive car was stolen in less than two minutes.

The CCTV footage captured the entire incident which shows the thief was dropped beside the car from the scooter, he looked around and unlocked the car within few seconds.

The moment he opened the door the lights started glowing up. As there was no sound in the video so its unsure if the car made sounds upon unlocking the car or not.

Right after, the thief then drives off the car successfully before someone could see him. Police have registered a complaint and the investigation is underway.

CCTV footage has shown a surprising incident of car theft in Karachi involving a minor boy and his accomplice, ARY News reported on Monday.

A CCTV video obtained by ARY News showed a minor boy stealing the car with his accomplice. The footage is said to be from the Federal B Area of Karachi, in which the child can be seen approaching a parked car.

As soon as they get the opportunity, the child opens the side lock of the car’s driver’s seat within seconds, while his accomplice gets inside the car and opens the door on the other side, from where the child enters the car and then they both fled from the scene.