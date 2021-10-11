Monday, October 11, 2021
Web Desk

WATCH: Toddler sings his heart out from the hospital

Adult or child, everyone is afraid of doctors and hospitals, but this one child from Brazil is an exception, whose video of singing from the hospital bed has gone viral.

A young boy, identified as Miguel, was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of gastroenteritis. However, during his stay at the medical facility, his spirit did not dull. When the little boy’s favourite song came up on the TV he could not help himself but to join in.

Singer-songwriter Pericles shared the video of Miguel having a lively jam session on his Twitter handle. He danced around in his cradle and using a spoon as microphone, he sang the song at the top of his lungs.

Watching the high spirits of toddler even while going through difficult times won the hearts of the netizens. Ever since the short video was shared by Pericles, it has gained over 86k views.

