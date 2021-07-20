WATCH: ‘Tornado’ of swarming mosquitoes blocks out the sun

A driver in Russia has captured the moment a large swarm of mosquitoes managed to block out the sun after taking the shape of a tornado.

The video went viral on social media which was captured by the driver near Russia’s Ust-Kamchatsk village in the eastern region of Kamchatka Krai on July 17. In the video, the person said that he was driving right through the swarm for a good distance.

Many users termed it a sign of an imminent plague, however, an Entomologist Lyudmila Lobkova was quoted as saying by LadBible that there is nothing wrong there as they were male mosquitoes that do not hunt warm-blooded animals but to circle around one or several females in order to mate.