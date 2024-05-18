WATCH: Trailer for Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion drops

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Chandu Champion, starring Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, was released on Saturday.

In Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan steps into the shoes of Murlikant Petkar, a Paralympic gold medalist. Murlikant Petkar won the gold medal at the 1970 Commonwealth Games and bagged another gold medal at the 1972 Paralympics in Germany.

In the gripping trailer, Kartik Aaryan’s character Murli is a man with an ambition to win a gold medal in the Olympics. He faces criticism from his classmates, teachers and parents.

He was nicknamed “Chandu” by his classmates but Murli is determined to prove them wrong and win India’s first gold medal in the Olympics. His journey unfolds as he sets his eyes on representing India in the Olympics, leading him to enlist in the Army to sharpen his skills.

However, fate takes a cruel turn as Murli ends up in a coma for two years after getting shot nine times. Yet, his indomitable spirit shines through as he refuses to succumb to despair.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “With immense pride and joy, sharing the trailer of my career’s toughest and most special film that too from my hometown Gwalior, where I dreamt of becoming an actor, Chandu Champion, the story of a man who refused to surrender. Hope it touches your heart, entertains and inspires you to achieve your goals just like India’s pride, Mr Murlikant Petkar.

The 3-minute and 15-second trailer is a complete roller coaster ride of emotions, hard work, and resilience. Viewers get to see different shades of Kartik’s character in the trailer.

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan dropped the first poster of the film. The poster features Kartik Aaryan running on the field, drenched in sweat. The caption on the poster read, “The man who refused to surrender.”

The highly anticipated film is helmed by Kabir Khan and will hit the big screens on June 14, 2024.

Watch the trailer: