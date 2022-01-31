Watch: Two men’s daring rescue saves girl’s life

A video showing two men risking their lives to save a girl from a building on fire has gone viral on social media.

The video shows black fumes billowing out of the windows of a high rise building in Russia. A girl is seen trying to escape from her burning apartment through one of these windows.

The men on the floor below help her get out of her apartment. In the 52-second video, the men can be seen standing on the ledge of their narrow window and holding on to the frame to support the girl as she tries to climb down to escape the fire.

The clip shows the girl being rescued by her neighbours into their apartment.

The footage of the daring rescue quickly went viral with social media users praising the two men for their kind and brave act.

Local media reported that the fire erupted on the evening of Jan 29 in an apartment on Dorozhnaya Street in Moscow. Though the blaze was put out quickly, it almost completely engulfed the apartment on the high-rise’s ninth floor.

Three people were injured in the fire incident and 12 people were rescued from the house. The men, who saved the girl, were also injured in the process and received burns and cuts, the 360 TV channel reported quoting an eyewitness.

Comments