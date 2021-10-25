Watch: Two ostriches spotted running down a busy Lahore road

LAHORE: A video of two ostriches running down a busy Lahore street has gone viral on social media.

In a video, available with ARY News, the ostriches can be seen darting across Lahore’s canal road with nearby cars and motorcycle riders steering away from the bird.

A few bikes can be seen recording videos and slowing down or changing their directions so as to avoid hitting the ostrich.

Video clips of the birds running through the busy road of Lahore city have been widely shared on the internet.

One ostrich dies

Later, one of the ostriches died when a man tried to catch a bird from his neck running on Lahore’s canal road.

Sources said the search for the other bird is underway.

Earlier in Januaryvideo of an ostrich running across a road in Karachi had gone viral on the internet.

