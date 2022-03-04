Watch: US family spots Mountain lion under house

HomeUncategorized March 4, 2022 Web Desk FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube Watch: US family spots Mountain lion under housetest Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Print A family in the US found a mountain lion under the deck of their house after their pet dog alerted them. The big cat was rescued and released into a remote area. According to details, the family from US state Colorado, expected a raccoon and not a mountain lion to be resting under their house when their pet dog alerted them. But as soon as they lit a torch under the deck, they were shocked to find a mountain lion. The family immediately called concerned authorities to rescue the big cat. Boulder Police Department, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) jointly commenced the rescue operation. CPW wildlife officer Tyler Asnicar tranquillised the lion was first, before catching and releasing it into a remote area later, as per a People report. The video of the rescue operation was also shared on a Youtube channel, Jason Clay. In the video, the mountain lion can be seen resting under the deck after being tranquillised and transferred into a cage later. A member of the rescue team said in the video, “The mountain lion maybe not be fully grown or may belong to juvenile age class, approximately 115 pounds. The healthy-looking cat seems recovered from the anaesthesia pretty well.” Also Read:Leopard on the loose: escaped big cat sparks fear in China “One factor we look at is location when we get cats that come into town,” wildlife officer Tyler Asnicar was quoted as saying by UPI citing a press release. “This one was pretty far east in Boulder in a populated area and it is not a good situation to have a big predator like that close to so many people. It is better for the people and the cat to try to move it. The relocation was our best approach in this case,” he added. Comments Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Print March 4, 2022 Web Desk FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube More Stories Aseefa Bhutto gets injured during... Police arrest ‘paid killer’ of... Awami March: PPP marchers to... ECP to formulate new code... Viral: The new “party girl”... Emirates NBD wins four top... Latest Posts International US condemns horrific attack at Peshawar mosque Lifestyle Resident Evil: Capcom announces upgrades for three games Lifestyle Shane Warne: The man who bowled ‘ball of the century’ Uncategorized Watch: US family spots Mountain lion under house LATEST NEWS Offbeat Watch: Karachi zoo hosts six... International WATCH: US senator urges Russians... International US-Russia separated by only 3.8... Must Read Video: Ukraine president’s old TV... Offbeat Child’s hilarious bicycle parking video... Comments
A family in the US found a mountain lion under the deck of their house after their pet dog alerted them. The big cat was rescued and released into a remote area.
According to details, the family from US state Colorado, expected a raccoon and not a mountain lion to be resting under their house when their pet dog alerted them. But as soon as they lit a torch under the deck, they were shocked to find a mountain lion.
The family immediately called concerned authorities to rescue the big cat. Boulder Police Department, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) jointly commenced the rescue operation.
CPW wildlife officer Tyler Asnicar tranquillised the lion was first, before catching and releasing it into a remote area later, as per a People report.
The video of the rescue operation was also shared on a Youtube channel, Jason Clay. In the video, the mountain lion can be seen resting under the deck after being tranquillised and transferred into a cage later.
A member of the rescue team said in the video, “The mountain lion maybe not be fully grown or may belong to juvenile age class, approximately 115 pounds. The healthy-looking cat seems recovered from the anaesthesia pretty well.”
Also Read:Leopard on the loose: escaped big cat sparks fear in China
“One factor we look at is location when we get cats that come into town,” wildlife officer Tyler Asnicar was quoted as saying by UPI citing a press release.
“This one was pretty far east in Boulder in a populated area and it is not a good situation to have a big predator like that close to so many people. It is better for the people and the cat to try to move it. The relocation was our best approach in this case,” he added.