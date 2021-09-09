Watch: Venomous snake spotted in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD: A venomous snake has been spotted in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills where netizens frequently go for hiking.

Rina Saeed Khan Satti, the chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), shared on her official Twitter handle a video of the reptile identified as common krait, a highly venomous snake native to the Asian region.

“Guess who came to visit our visitor information centre on trail 5? Yes it’s a Krait: venomous, neurotoxins which induce paralysis,” she wrote, welcoming the wild animal.

Ms Khan warned that the reptile could be dangerous if provoked. “Krait not aggressive unless you mess with it! Venom can kill a human being in hours though. They come out in rainy season,” she said.

Guess who came to visit our visitor information centre on trail 5? Yes it’s a Krait: venomous, neurotoxins which induce paralysis. Krait not aggressive unless you mess with it! Venom can kill a human being in hours though. They come out in rainy season! ⁦@WildlifeBoard⁩ pic.twitter.com/bGXYQk5y7c — Rina S Khan Satti (@rinasaeed) September 8, 2021

But, there is a silver lining: anti-venom is available at IWMB’s visitor information centre.

Responding to a Twitter user’s question about whether or not an anti-venom shot was available in case a person is bitten by the venomous reptile, the chairperson said: “Yes we have anti venom stocked at our Visitor information centre fridge on trail 5.”