Watch: Video of Junaid Safdar singing at his wedding goes viral

A video of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar singing the classic tune Kya Hua Tera Wada at his nikkah has left netizens in awe of his melodic voice.

Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan at The Lanesborough hotel in London over the weekend and the internet has since been buzzing with videos and pictures from the lavish event.

In the latest video to surface from the event, Junaid Safdar is seen crooning the classic R.D Burman and Muhammad Rafi song while sitting next to his wife who can be seen singing along with Safdar.

Much to everyone’s surprise, it seems like Junaid has a secret penchant for singing, with many pointing out his melodic voice. “Wow, what a lovely voice. Totally amazed,” wrote one user on Instagram.

One other user advised that he seriously take up singing, saying, “He should sing professionally. Got lovely voice and surrr.”

We wonder (read: doubt) if that’s on Junaid’s list anytime soon!

Junaid and Ayesha got married after having known each other since childhood – Ayesha is the daughter of Saifur Rahman Khan, a close aide of Junaid’s grandfather PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif.

The groom looked dapped in a classic black two-piece with a bow tie while his bride chose Indian designer Sabyasachi for her bespoke wedding outfit – Sabyasachi has dressed leading Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma for their big day.