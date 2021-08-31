Watch: Video of Sarfaraz Ahmed helping out in the kitchen goes viral

Former cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed switched out keeping gloves for mittens and unwittingly went viral after his wife Khushbakht Sarfaraz shared a video of him helping out in the kitchen.

In the video shared on Twitter with an adorable caption that says, “Perks of him being around,” Sarfaraz Ahmed is seen stacking pasta dishes in the oven, He also talks to the camera, saying, “Now we’ll heat this for 15-20 minutes and then our pasta will be ready.”

Perks of him being around 🙂 pic.twitter.com/txk0QknOJ8 — Khushbakht Sarfaraz (@sarfarazkhush) August 30, 2021

The video immediately took the micro-blogging app by storm, with many resharing it with their own adorable captions, including Sarfaraz’s teammates!

Shadab Khan shared the video on his own Twitter asking Khushbakht, “Bhabi aty sath he hamry kaptaan ko kaam paar laga deya (Bhabi, you’ve made our captain work right after coming home),” he joked.

Bhabi aty sath he hamry kaptaan ko KaAM paar laga dEya 😂😂 @SarfarazA_54 https://t.co/ILohoc7hWc — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 30, 2021

Hassan Ali also chimed in on Shadab’s tweet, asking Sarfaraz Ahmed, “Captan ya wala talent hume btya hi ni ap na (Captain, you never told us of this talent of yours!),” he said. The friendly banter was addressed by Sarfaraz himself who replied, “There was no need to tell you of this talent, it comes naturally.”

Captan ya wala talent hume btya hi ni ap na 🤣🤣🤣 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 30, 2021

The original tweet by Khushbakht Sarfaraz Ahmed elicited quite the reaction from netizens too, with many finding the video endearing – as do we! “Aww so sweet! Love the mittens/gloves!” said one user, while another tweeted, “A good example. Masculinity shouldn’t be challenged by helping around and being a part of daily chores.”

A good example♥️. Masculinity shouldn’t be challenged by helping around and being apart of daily chores to ease each other. https://t.co/hX1guLJczg — Guilt Free Daily (@hoor_ahsan) August 30, 2021

One user pointed out a fact that we love to see as well! “The cutest fact is that all the players are still calling him Kaptaan.”