Tuesday, August 31, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Watch: Video of Sarfaraz Ahmed helping out in the kitchen goes viral

test

Former cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed switched out keeping gloves for mittens and unwittingly went viral after his wife Khushbakht Sarfaraz shared a video of him helping out in the kitchen.

In the video shared on Twitter with an adorable caption that says, “Perks of him being around,” Sarfaraz Ahmed is seen stacking pasta dishes in the oven, He also talks to the camera, saying, “Now we’ll heat this for 15-20 minutes and then our pasta will be ready.”

The video immediately took the micro-blogging app by storm, with many resharing it with their own adorable captions, including Sarfaraz’s teammates!

Shadab Khan shared the video on his own Twitter asking Khushbakht, “Bhabi aty sath he hamry kaptaan ko kaam paar laga deya (Bhabi, you’ve made our captain work right after coming home),” he joked.

Hassan Ali also chimed in on Shadab’s tweet, asking Sarfaraz Ahmed, “Captan ya wala talent hume btya hi ni ap na (Captain, you never told us of this talent of yours!),” he said. The friendly banter was addressed by Sarfaraz himself who replied, “There was no need to tell you of this talent, it comes naturally.”

The original tweet by Khushbakht Sarfaraz Ahmed elicited quite the reaction from netizens too, with many finding the video endearing – as do we! “Aww so sweet! Love the mittens/gloves!” said one user, while another tweeted, “A good example. Masculinity shouldn’t be challenged by helping around and being a part of daily chores.”

One user pointed out a fact that we love to see as well! “The cutest fact is that all the players are still calling him Kaptaan.”

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.