WATCH: Video of woman washing her dirty hairbrushes goes viral

A TikTok video has gone viral and garnered over 374K views that showed a woman while washing her hairbrushes after she left them to soak.

The video clip was created by @everything_tidy to show how much grime washed off her hairbrushes that can cause dirty hair.

The video creator said she was inspired to wash her hairbrushes after watching a video from another creator, later identified @unitfour, to explain the reason for hair getting greasy or oily.

In the video, she filled a basin with hot water and shampoo and left the hairbrushes soaking for a while. She was disgusted by what she discovered on her return after an hour.

She said that she watched a video last week and it was a lady while explaining the cause of oily hairs due to the hair follicles and dirty hairbrushes.

After discovering the dirt, she said, ‘Oh my god, that’s disgusting. Ladies, don’t forget to wash your hairbrushes.”