WATCH: West Indies opener Kyle Mayers hits unbelievable six against Australia

A video of an unbelievable six by West Indies opener Kyle Mayers against Australia is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by Cricket Australia on Twitter, showed the left-handed batter rocking back and driving a short of length delivery miles over the off side from the back foot.

It was a 105-metre six.

The video astounded social media and they praised the moments with their tweets. Here’s what they said.

that’s one of the best shots i’ve ever seen — Patrick Ashling (@PatrickAshling) October 5, 2022

Better than anything Chokli did in his T20 career — Smith-Jos Stan (@Anonymo53251434) October 5, 2022

Straight outta EA Cricket — Maya 💭 (@HighlightStream) October 5, 2022

West Indies like to smash pace. — コン・ドゥ・グエン (@CongDuNguyen1) October 5, 2022

For a second I just see Chris Gayle’s position — frank (@Fahad_Roks) October 5, 2022

Hosts Australia clinched a three-wicket win in the opening game of the two-match series against West Indies at the Carrara Oval in Canberra.

Nicholas Pooran’s side made 145-9 in their 20 overs with Kyle Mayers top scoring with 36-ball 39 with five fours and a six to his name. Odean Smith made 27 runs from 17 deliveries after hitting three boundaries and a maximum.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with his three-wicket haul. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins bagged two wickets each.

Aaron Finch’s side completed the run chase on the penultimate delivery thanks to the captain’s half century. The right-handed batter played a match-winning knock of 58 runs from 53 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade remained unbeaten on 39 runs from 29 deliveries with five fours to his name.

Sheldon Cottrell and Alzarri Joseph dismissed two batters each.

West Indies will play the second and final T20I to draw the series 1-1 against Australia in Brisbane on Friday.

