WATCH: Woman puts baby in fridge while busy on phone

Another mobile addiction incident went viral on social media in which a woman—presumably the mother—put her toddler into the fridge instead of vegetables as she was busy on a phone call.

In the video, the woman can be seen chopping vegetables, and the infant is present the entire time. The multitasked mother was chopping veggies, talking on the phone, and possibly taking care of the child.

After the video showing a mother’s severe phone addiction went viral, there was a lot of talk about the risks associated with being too dependent on our phones.

The mom in the video has mistakenly put her toddler into the refrigerator rather than storing veggies. Meanwhile, the father has also come and then the pair realised that their baby is missing.

The parents kept searching for the toddler and after a while, the father saved the child unharmed from the refrigerator. The episode serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of putting off social connections in person in favor of digital diversions.

