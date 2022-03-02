Watch: Women zookeepers recapture enormous crocodile

Video: A crocodile escaped a zoo van causing mayhem on a Florida Highway before it was recaptured by two women zookeepers and one other maintenance worker.

According to St Augustine Alligator Farm, the crocodile was being transported by a van when it broke out of a window, on Tuesday. The eight-foot-long reptile was caught by zookeepers moments later.



“THIS is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this,” the zoo in St. Augustine, Florida, said.

“Earlier today, we were relocating crocodilians to another area of the zoo. They were secured and placed into our zoo van. This animal broke the back window of the van and made a dash down the road.”

“Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to its new habitat,” the zoo said. “At no time was there any real danger as the animal’s mouth was secured.”

A video, that was shared on Facebook and Twitter after the escape, shows at least three zookeepers, including two women, trying to capture the crocodile on the side of the road.

The incident took place not far from the zoo’s entrance on the A1A highway, said the Miami Herald.

According to a report, the crocodile weighed around 150 lbs.

