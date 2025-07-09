Watch: Young motorcyclist swept away by floodwaters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A motorcyclist was swept away by powerful floodwaters on Wednesday while attempting to cross the submerged Korang Nullah bridge in the Sharifabad area, under the jurisdiction of Koral Police Station.

The video of the incident went viral on the internet.

According to an official from the area, the missing individual has been identified as Raja Mohsin Dhanyal, son of Mehmood, a resident of Baga Kotli, Sattian. He was returning home after completing his shift at a call center when the incident occurred.

An eyewitness, Qasim, said the bridge was already submerged due to a strong current, but Mohsin still attempted to cross on his motorcycle.

“The water was flowing with a dangerously fast current. He lost control and was swept away within seconds,” Qasim said.

Rescue teams and local police reached the scene shortly after the incident and launched a search operation, which was still ongoing at the time of this report.

Police officials confirmed that all available resources have been mobilized to locate the missing individual, and the operation will continue until he is found.

