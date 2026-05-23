KARACHI: A severe water crisis has gripped Karachi, leaving various areas of the city deprived of this basic necessity of life for nearly a month, ARY News reported.

The water supply has been completely shut down in many sectors of North Karachi, while residents in several blocks of Azizabad have faced a suspended supply for the last 10 days.

Similarly, water has been unavailable in North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, and New Karachi for the past 15 days, and multiple blocks in Gulshan-e-Iqbal are facing acute shortages as well.

Taking advantage of the situation, the water tanker mafia has seized the opportunity to exploit citizens, doubling their prices and selling water at exorbitant rates of their own choosing.

Yesterday, residents of North Karachi protested against the acute water shortage, blocking the area’s main traffic arteries.

The protesters blocked the road connecting Shahjahan Avenue to the Sakhi Hassan roundabout, and also closed off the Naya Nazimabad bridge.

Frustrated residents stated they are even being compelled to buy water just to feed their sacrificial animals. They lamented that the water tanker mafia is selling water at exorbitant rates, taking full advantage of the crisis through unchecked loot and plunder.

According to residents, the tanker mafia has hiked the price of a standard Rs. 1,000 water tanker to between Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,700.