Three die in deadly clash over water distribution

DERA GHAZI KHAN: At least three people have lost their lives to gunfire as a clash over water distribution raged on Thursday turning fatal, ARY News reported.

While further details into the case are awaited, the local police were launched into action after the Inspector General Police (IGP) of Punjab took cognizance of the gore event and demanded a report to be furnished by RPO DG Khan.

The IGP directed the authorities to expedite arrests and investigation of the matter.

Separately today from another part of Punjab, the capital territory couple victim of sexual harassment and torture whose video went viral recently prompting authorities into action has finally agreed to be part of the investigation, Rawalpindi police have Thursday confirmed the development.

The police have said both the man and the woman have recorded their statements to police under section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). They added that their statements have been made part of the investigation.

Only after reassurances by police of complete protection and legal assistance the scared couple finally relented.

It may be noted that earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of this case related to torturing and blackmailing this Islamabad couple.