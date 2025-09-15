Water level in Indus receding at Guddu Barrage: control room

KASHMORE: The water level in Indus River receding at Guddu Barrage while the water flow increasing at Sukkur, barrage control room said on Monday.

The river has been in high flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages while in low flood at Kotri Barrage in downstream.

According to the control room, the water inflow at Guddu Barrage, has been recorded 6,24,456 cusecs from 6,35,759 cusecs recorded few hours ago- the water level has reduced by 11,303 cusecs. The water outflow recorded, 594,936 cusecs at Guddu Barrage.

The water level is expected to go further down in next few hours, barage control room stated. However, high flood situation persists at the barrage.

Irrigation officials have said that all protective dykes have been safe.

An upsurge in water flow has been reported at Sukkur Barrage, which has also been in high flood currently. The water inflow at Sukkur Barrage has been recorded 556,217 cusecs while the discharge recorded 492,667 cusecs.