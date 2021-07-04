65,000 cusecs water to be released from Mangla Dam tonight

JHELUM: The local administration has made all necessary arrangements to release 65,000 cusecs water from Mangla Dam tonight, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Jhelum’s deputy commissioner said that around 65,000 cusecs water will be released from Mangla Dam tonight on the directions of Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

He maintained that Mangla Water and Power Development Authority has issued a letter in this regard, adding that the local administration has made arrangements to tackle any emergency situation.

He also asked the residents of Wachla Bella and people living on the banks of the river to take precautionary measures. The deputy commissioner said that the water inflow in the dam was 40,000 cusecs as compared with outflow of 52,882 cusecs.

Read More: IRSA FURTHER INCREASES WATER SUPPLY TO SINDH

Earlier on June 5, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) had further increased the water share of the Sindh and Punjab provinces after water inflow in the rivers has jumped to 289,500 cusecs due to shooting up mercury at Skardu.

The water regulator had met here on Saturday to review the overall water situation and increased the water supply to Sindh and Punjab on the basis of improved river flows.

The spokesperson of IRSA in a statement had said 19,500 cusecs water inflow increase was recorded today as compared to yesterday. He had said the water levels in both Tarbela and Mangla dams jumped to three and two feet respectively.