Water shortages loom in Hyderabad as WASA stops taking Indus River water

HYDERABAD: The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has stopped taking the Indus River water from its canal after the Total Dissolved Solid (TDS) level was recorded at 875 milligrams per liter which is harmful for human consumption, aRY News reported.

According to the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Spokesperson Nadeem Yousuf TDS level was constantly rising in the river and water authority had stopped taking the river water.

He said that WASA Hyderabad would use water stored in its lagoons to meet the city’s demands. The fresh water in a larger quantity could be released from Sukkur barrage to Kotri barrage, he added.

The acting Managing Director of WASA Zeeshan Malik has also appealed to the Sindh Irrigation Department to release more fresh water towards Kotri barrage to settle the health hazardous issues that emerged due to the high level of TDS in the river water.

