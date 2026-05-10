KARACHI: A major K-Electric cable supplying power to the North East Karachi (NEK) pumping station has been stolen, leading to a temporary suspension of water supply across several key areas of the city, ARY News reported.

According to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), the theft occurred at 11:00 AM, immediately halting pumping operations.

The resulting shutdown has affected water provision in several localities, including Saddar, Clifton, Chanesar Goth, Surjani Town, and New Karachi.

K-Electric teams have been dispatched and have begun work to restore power to the station.

KWSC officials stated that water supply to the affected areas will resume as soon as the electrical connection is reinstated.

While this is not the first instance of cable theft in the city, the recurring nature of these incidents has sparked calls for K-Electric leadership to take serious preventive measures, as such disruptions continue to paralyze life in the metropolis.

Earlier, K-Electric’s field teams had replaced the stolen infrastructure and energised Shazia Hanif Gohar complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13, the K-Electric spokesperson said.

K-Electric spokesperson said that the FIR has now been registered against the suspects.

A daring robbery was reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D, where suspects disguised as employees of a power utility company carried out a planned heist inside a residential building, CCTV footage showed.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, clearly showing multiple armed individuals involved in the crime. Initial investigations reveal that four suspects arrived in a truck and entered the building, while three of their accomplices remained on standby in a nearby vehicle.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D residents raised an alarm and attempted to resist the suspects during the incident. In response, an armed individual stepped out of the standby vehicle and warned citizens to stay back, allowing the perpetrators to complete the robbery and flee the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the total number of suspects involved in the incident is seven. CCTV visuals provide clear evidence of the suspects, including those stationed in the vehicle, which is expected to aid in their identification.

Police in Karachi have recorded statements from residents of the building and collected other crucial evidence from the site. Officials have assured that efforts are underway to track down and arrest all individuals involved.

This incident has once again raised concerns about security and the misuse of official uniforms in Karachi, prompting calls for stricter verification measures and vigilance among citizens.