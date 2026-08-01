KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) announced on Saturday that water supply will be temporarily suspended in several parts of the city from August 3 to August 5 due to upgrade work at the Gharo Old Pumping House.

The temporary suspension will affect Ibrahim Hyderi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, PAF Base Masroor, and areas surrounding Karsaz.

According to the KW&SC, critical technical work during this major phase of the upgrade will run for 48 hours—starting at 10:00 AM on August 3 and ending at 10:00 AM on August 5.

A spokesperson for the utility stated that the upgrade includes installing and energizing new motors, pumps, and modern switchgear, transferring a 1,000 kVA transformer, laying power cables, and activating a new switching system.

The spokesperson added that this overhaul is a significant step toward ensuring a more stable, efficient, and reliable water supply for Karachi in the future.

KW&SC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali Siddique has directed the relevant officers to ensure all technical work is completed strictly within the scheduled timeframe without delay, minimizing inconvenience to residents.

He further noted that the completion of the project will substantially improve the overall capacity, performance, and operational endurance of the Gharo Pumping Station.