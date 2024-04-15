Water supply to Karachi set resume from Hub Dam  

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said Hub pumping station has been repaired and the water supply to the city would be restored as per routine from Tuesday wee hours, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the KWCS spokesperson said that 66-inch diameter rising main at Hub pumping station is repaired. “The rising main is being charged while the water supply to the city will be restored in wee hours Tuesday,” the statement added.

It may be noted that the rising main was affected due to the sudden breakdown of power by the K-Electric at Hub Pumping Station on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the KWSC, the corporation’ staff reached the site after receiving the information and inspected the affected line. KWSC Chief Operating Officer Engineer Asadullah Khan instructed the relevant officials to complete the restoration work on an emergency basis to prevent inconvenience for the citizens.