Water supply to Karachi suspended as pipeline bursts

KARACHI: The water supply to Karachi was suspended on Monday after a pipeline at the Dhabeji pumping station burst this morning, ARY News reported.

According to Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), the 72-inch pipeline at Dhabeji burst due to power breakdown, resultantly in the suspension of water supply to many areas of the port city.

The pipeline supplying water to the city’s three major pumping stations— North Karachi, COD and Pipri— was choked, resulting in the suspension of water supply to areas including Bin Qasim, Landhi, Malir Town, Korangi, Jinnah Terminal CAA and others.

At the time of the filing of this report, KWSB had begun work to repair the pipeline.

The main sources of water for Karachi are Keenjhar Lake and Hub dam from which water is pumped through three main bulk pumping stations located at Dhabeji, Gharo, and Hub.

Karachi gets 100-million gallons of water daily from the Dam.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.

Comments