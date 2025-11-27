Water supply to remain suspended to THESE Karachi areas today

KARACHI: Water supply to various Karachi areas will remain suspended today (Thursday) due to annual maintenance at the Dhabeji substation.

Water supply to various parts of Karachi has been disrupted after the Dhabeji Grid Station was taken offline, raising concerns of a shortage of nearly 100 million gallons.

According to details, K-Electric has issued a schedule for annual maintenance at the Dhabeji substation and grid station, which is expected to affect the city’s water supply. A formal shutdown request has been sent to the Water Corporation.

A spokesperson said the maintenance work will be carried out on Thursday, November 27, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the shutdown lasting a total of 12 hours.

During maintenance, power supply will remain partially suspended to several feeders of the Dhabeji pumping station, potentially reducing Karachi’s water supply by nearly 100 million gallons.

The Water Corporation stated that Dhabeji supplies 650 million gallons of water to the city daily; however, despite the shutdown, a supply of 550 million gallons per day will continue.

Areas expected to be most affected include Landhi, Korangi, and Shah Faisal Colony, while Defence, Chanesar Town, Jinnah Town, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg Town may face partial disruptions.

Both the Water Corporation and K-Electric have urged residents to store water in advance and avoid unnecessary use.