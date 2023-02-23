Water tanker rates jacked up in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has increased water tanker rates up to Rs400 for residential and commercial consumers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The KWSB has jacked up prices of domestic water tankers from Rs1300 to Rs1590 for 1000-gallon tanker.

Similarly, the price of commercial water tankers has been increased to Rs3124 for 1000-gallon tanker.

The KWSB will charge Rs3900 for 5000-litre gallons of water from residents and Rs6240 from commercial sector.

The water board hiked rates due to a recent hike in fuel prices.

On Feb 15, the federal government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs22.20 per litre in a bid to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for reviving $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The rate of petrol was increased to Rs272.00 per litre from Rs249.80 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs17.20 per litre to Rs280.00. The price of kerosene has been increased by Rs12.30, after which the new price of kerosene oil has become Rs202.73 per litre. Similarly, the price of light diesel has been increased by Rs9.68 to Rs196.68 per litre.

