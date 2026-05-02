MUMBAI: The mysterious deaths of four members of a family, initially linked to food poisoning from watermelon, in Mumbai have taken a new turn, with investigators now suspecting possible poisoning rather than food contamination.

According to Indian media reports, forensic findings and the presence of morphine traces have deepened the mystery surrounding the incident.

The victims, 45-year-old Abdullah Dokadia, a mobile accessories trader, his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Zainab (13) and Ayesha (16), had hosted relatives for dinner on April 25, serving mutton pulao. Police said the guests left without reporting any illness.

Hours later, around 1am, the family consumed watermelon. By 5am, all four developed severe symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhoea, and died within hours.

Initially, the deaths were suspected to be caused by contaminated watermelon. However, investigators are now probing the possibility of poisoning.

Key findings

According to reports, post-mortem examinations revealed unusual changes in vital organs—including the brain, heart, and intestines—which reportedly turned green. Medical experts say such findings are not typical of routine food poisoning and may indicate toxic exposure.

In another development, traces of morphine, a potent painkiller usually administered under strict medical supervision, were detected in Abdullah Dokadia’s body. Investigators are examining whether this was due to prior medical treatment, accidental ingestion, or a deliberate act.

Investigation underway

Police have registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements from the dinner guests, who remain unharmed. Authorities are also looking into whether the family had been under any stress prior to the incident.

The state Food and Drug Administration has stated that no direct link between the watermelon and the deaths has been established so far. Officials are investigating whether the fruit may have been contaminated or adulterated with a toxic substance.

Doctors who conducted the autopsies have reserved their final opinion. Viscera samples have been sent for detailed chemical analysis, and authorities say conclusions will only be drawn once the final forensic report is released.