MUMBAI: The deaths of a couple and their two daughters in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area, reportedly after they ate a watermelon, have sparked panic surrounding the fruit, which is a favourite in Indian summers.

The results of the laboratory analysis of food samples collected from the Dokadias’ home are expected today.

The Food Safety Commissioner of Maharashtra has, meanwhile, said pesticide residue cannot lead to such a tragedy.

“Watermelon is an agricultural product. It doesn’t come under our purview until it is harvested. But before that, it is sprayed with at least 14–15 different kinds of pesticides and insecticides.

There is bound to be a pesticide residue. But, nobody dies from it,” Shridhar Dube-Patil, the food safety commissioner of the state’s Food and Drug Administration, said.

He added that pesticide residue is found on many other fruits, such as grapes.

Doctors bust myths after Mumbai family death Dube-Patil said the food safety watchdog has collected samples of the watermelon at the family’s Pydhonie home and sent it for testing.

“Police also enquired but couldn’t find a fruit vendor in the neighbourhood from whom it was purchased. They also asked the relatives, but nobody knows, and there’s no bill to verify where it was purchased from,” he said.

Asked if any city-wide inspection of watermelons has been launched in the wake of the tragedy, he said, “We are running a campaign for mango, which can be harvested before it is fully ripened, and is later ripened using calcium carbide. We are trying to stop that.

But watermelon is harvested only when it is ready. It isn’t plucked unripe. We are not conducting any checks as of now, but if we have a doubt, we will start.”

Four shocking deaths Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Naseem (35) and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13) died on Sunday.

Their relatives have said they ate watermelon hours before being hospitalised.

The four were hospitalised in a semi-conscious state after they started vomiting and died within hours of each other.

“We collected samples of leftover food items found during our investigation at the residence. These include partially eaten watermelon pieces, leftover biryani and pulao from plates and vessels, raw rice from the kitchen, and spices kept on the kitchen slab such as biryani masala, turmeric, chilli powder and salt.

We also collected partially consumed dates, drinking water left in glasses, and water mixed with cinnamon powder, among other items,” a senior FDA official said.

“All the samples have been sent to our laboratory in Bandra for testing, and we have requested the findings on a priority basis. We are expecting the results today,” the official added.

Officials clarified that the FDA analysis is only one part of the broader investigation to check for contamination, adulteration, or the presence of toxic substances.

“The forensic and postmortem reports are crucial in this case. A combined assessment of all findings will help determine the exact cause of death. The FDA’s role is to assess whether the food samples meet FSSAI standards and are safe for consumption,” the official said.