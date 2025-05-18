Watermelon Gond Katira drink: Summer’s finest health booster

As temperatures in summer go up, keeping oneself hydrated becomes the priority. While in this season, watermelon is the most favourite fruit, giving it a combination of Gond Katira (tragacanth gum) results in a Watermelon Gond Katira drink, which is a powerful source of hydration, digestion support, and cooling attributes.

How Watermelon Leads the Summer

As highlighted by the Holistic health coach Isha Lall, watermelon is composed of over 90% water, making it a perfect option for hydration.

It has rich vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin C, A, B6, potassium, magnesium, and iron, which help fight against fatigue and refill lost nutrients.

Gond Katira: A Chilling Remedy for Inflammation

Gond Katira is famous for its chilling and anti-inflammatory properties, also known as a natural resin.

As per Dr. Somnath Gupta, it is useful in reducing internal inflammation, improving skin hydration, and supporting digestion.

Read More: Dark Chocolate: A health-friendly sweet treat

Watermelon and Gond Katira: Energy-Boosting Drink

Blending of these two powerful ingredients results in the creation of Watermelon Gond Katira drink, which not only cools the body but also helps in boosting digestion, eases constipation and gives a natural energy boost.

Ideal Time To Consume

Morning (10 AM – 12 PM): As a light breakfast

As a light breakfast Before Lunch: To enhance digestion

To enhance digestion Evening (Before 5 PM): To relieve fatigue

Late-night consumption of this drink may cause bloating or disruption in digestion.

Precautions

Truly beneficial, on the other hand, may cause bloating or diarrhoea if consumed excessively due to the high fibre content it has.

Breastfeeding or pregnant women should avoid adding it to their diet until a healthcare professional allows.

According to the recent search results, the Watermelon Gond Katira drink is not only a cooling drink but also helps in losing one’s weight.

It aids in detoxifying the body, promotes gastrointestinal health, and enhances skin hydration.