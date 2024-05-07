WB offers support to Pakistan in achieving development goals

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has expressed the readiness to extend technical assistance and financial support to facilitate Pakistan in achieving its developmental objectives.

This was stated by South Asia Regional Vice President of the World Bank Martin Raiser during his meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad.

The finance minister briefed Martin Raiser on the macro-economic situation of Pakistan and efforts of the government for stabilization of the economy.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb outlined the Government’s priority reform areas including increasing the tax to GDP ratio, reducing the costs in energy sector, SOE reforms, privatization and human capital development.

He requested the World Bank (WB) Vice President to align country partnership framework with the priority reform areas of our government.

Martin Raiser said the World Bank (WB) Group will provide necessary support to the government in implementing its reform agenda.

Earlier on Monday, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) reaffirmed continued support to Pakistan, lauding the government’s measures to bring about macroeconomic stability in the country.

The assurance was given by President Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa during a meeting with a Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema in Georgian Capital Tbilisi.