WB provides $442mn for uplift of social infrastructure in Punjab  

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has decided to provide $442.4 million to Pakistan for the development of social infrastructure in the rural areas of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the World Bank signed the financing agreement of “Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project” worth $442.4 million in Islamabad.

Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary Noor Ahmed signed the financing agreement on behalf of the government of Pakistan while WB Country Director Najy Benhassine signed the agreement on behalf of the World Bank.

This project aims to provide equitable and sustainable access to clean drinking water, improve sanitation, and reduce child stunting in Punjab.

The project interventions will cover 2,000 villages including 2,000 main settlements and 8,000 small settlements in sixteen (16) Districts of Punjab Province that are the poorest and have the worst social infrastructure and stunting issue.

The project will directly impact the life of common man and create employment opportunities in the rural areas.

On the occasion, Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan appreciated the World Bank’s efforts by highlighting that this is a signature project which reflects the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to invest in human capital and to improve the living standard of the people.