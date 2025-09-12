WB, Sindh Govt decide to prepare Master Plan for Transport in Karachi

Karachi: The Sindh government and the World Bank have decided to prepare a complete master plan for transport in Karachi.

The decision was taken in Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah meeting with a transport sector delegation of the World Bank.

The CM Sindh said that we will work together with the experts of the world bank for the preparation of the transport master plan for Karachi.

Murad Ali Shah apprised that a light rail project “Karachi Metro” will also be included in the master plan.

The CM accepted the World bank assistance in establishing a transport industry in Karachi.

He has given a suggestion to the World bank linked institutions to establish the transport industry in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) with the public-private partnership.

He also informed that the Sindh government will bring 2000 electric buses with the aid of the World bank and private sector cooperation.

The CM and the World Bank decided to form a Joint Working Group comprising experts. While the Working group will review the progress on the Karachi Transport Plan and other projects every month.

Talking to the World Bank transport delegation, the CM said that the World Bank is a vital partner of the Sindh government.

Murad Ali Shah informed the WB about transport problems of Karachi and its needs. While he informed that the Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) started in Karachi with the cooperation of the bank.

He added that with the completion of the yellow and other BRT projects, the transport problems will be solved in the modern manner.

He informed that Karachi is in need of 15,000 buses while the provincial government took environment friendly initiative by introducing the electric buses.

Moreover, he said that the government was also trying to start Karachi Circular Railway

(KCR) soon.

Briefing by Transport Minister

Briefing the delegation, Sindh’s transport Minister Sharjeel Memon apprised that the BRT Yellow line started under the Karachi Mobility Project adding the BRT Yellow Line is of 21 Km project.

He informed that four under-passes, 21 stations, two elevated U-turns, four elevated stations, eight bridges or fly-overs are included in the project.

Whereas the BRT Yellow Line is being built from Khalid Bin Waleed intersection to Dawood Chowrangi adding a fleet of 268 busses will run while as many as 3,00000 passengers will travel daily on the project.