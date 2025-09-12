WB, Sindh Govt decide to prepare Master Plan for Transport in Karachi

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 12, 2025
    • -
  • 408 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 3 min
WB, Sindh Govt decide to prepare Master Plan for Transport in Karachi
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment