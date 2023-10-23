Watch: Australia’s Grace Harris hits six….with broken bat

Australia cricketer Grace Harris became a social media sensation thanks to a bizarre moment in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 fixture between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers at Sydney’s North Sydney Oval Stadium.

In the 14th over of Brisbane Heat’s innings, the right-handed batter was heard saying that she needed a new bat to which her team asked whether she wanted it right away.

The Brisbane Heat batter, instead of halting proceedings, told the side that she could strike the ball with the damaged bat. She surprised everyone by hitting the ball with the blade, which broke into two but managed to score a six with it.

🗣️ “I need a new bat… nah, stuff it. I’ll hit it anyway” Absolute gold from Grace Harris 😂 #WBBL09 pic.twitter.com/ALTwrJOWRH — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 22, 2023

The clip of the outrageous moment took cricket fans on the social media application X, formerly known as Twitter, by surprise and they gave hilarious responses on it.

The batter went on to play a memorable knock as she scored an unbeaten century to anchor the side to 229-7 in their 20 overs. She top-scored with unbeaten 136 off 59 balls with 12 boundaries and 11 maximums to her name.

In reply, Perth Scorchers were restricted to 179-8 thanks to Courtney Grace Sippel’s four-wicket haul.