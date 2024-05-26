web analytics
We are ready if PTI intends to hold talks: Yousaf Raza Gillani

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani on Sunday said, we are ready if the PTI wants to talk with us, ARY News reported.

“We didn’t say at any time, we are not on the side of the government,” PPP stalwart Gillani said in a media talk.

“We are extending full support to the government and engaged in talks with it for joining the government,” he said. “We will take responsibility if joined the government,” he further said. “We will support them in all good works,” he added.

Gillani said that no parliament bill, or law will be passed without us.

A delegation of Pakistan People’s Party called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today. The PPP demanded for a farmer and youth-friendly budget for the next year.

The delegation comprised of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Senator Sherry Rehman.

The delegation also discussed political situation with the prime minister.

