We consistently say there is no truth in Imran Khan’s allegations: US

WASHINGTON: State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a media talk said, he “just not going to comment on Imran Khan’s allegations”.

“We have spoken clearly about this ever since these erroneous allegations surfaced. We’ve consistently said there is no truth to these allegations,” he replied to a question.

The United States values its long-standing relationship with Pakistan. “We value our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan. We’ve always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to our interests. We don’t let propaganda, misinformation, disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship,” state department spokesperson told reporters at his daily news conference.

“That, of course, includes our valued bilateral relationship with Pakistan. When it comes to various political players inside of Pakistan, we don’t have a position on one political candidate or party versus another. We support, as we do around the world, the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles,” Price said.

A Pakistani defence delegation is in Washington for talks with the American officials. “I’m in a position to share publicly beyond the fact that Pakistan is a valued partner of the United States. It’s valued across many realms,” Price said.

“Of course, we have a security relationship that is important to us knowing that many of the threats Pakistan faces could well in turn be threats to us. And so we value the work we do together, but I’m just not in a position to offer anything beyond that,” said the spokesperson.

Replying a question from ARY News scribe about raid on BBC offices in India, spokesperson said that “We are aware of the search at the BBC offices in Delhi.” The US supports the importance of free press around the world, in this country, in India and in our fellow democracies around the world,” Ned Price said.

