We demanded forensic audit of IPP agreements: Liaquat Baloch

ISLAMABAD: Jamaa-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch has said that the party has demanded forensic audit of the defective aspects of the IPP agreements, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“We have repeated the demand in both rounds of talks with the government and also suggested the solution,” addressing participants of the JI protest sit-in here Liaquat Baloch said.

“The government’s committee told us that it will discuss the matter with the prime minister. Instead of providing relief to the people, what prime minister is doing is wrongful,” JI leader said.

“Stop the politics of falsehood and betrayal with the people,” he told government.

He said the MQM always used to do the politics of blackmailing. “Whenever rulers face difficulties, MQM offers them lollypop,” Liaquat Baloch said.

He said the MQM’s sitting with the minister will bring further defame to the government.

