We emerged strong, says Fawad Chaudhry as ECB vows tour next winter

ISLAMABAD: Thanking the cricketers of the world for their support that translated in the English team’s vow on Wednesday to reschedule the Pakistan tour next winter after its pull-out of the scheduled October tour of Rawalpindi, information minister Fawad Chaudhry said it’s a welcome step, ARY News reported.

In a tweet earlier today, the federal minister said that the announcement of ECB to visit Pakistan next year is a “welcome step”.

Announcement of ECB to visit Pakistan next year is a welcome step,I would like to thank stars of cricket world, diplomatic community, Media And Cricket lovers around the world on their support for pakistan Cricket, yet again Pak has emerged as strong and resilient nation — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 29, 2021

“I would like to thank stars of cricket world, diplomatic community, Media And Cricket lovers around the world on their support for Pakistan Cricket.”

Fawad Chaudhry has taken the opportunity to claim it a victory for the nation as he said, “Yet again Pak has emerged as a strong and resilient nation.”

ECB chief apologises for cancelling Pakistan’s tour

Earlier today, after a prolonged silence, England Cricket Board (ECB) has finally apologised for cancelling Pakistan’s scheduled tour, earlier this month.

England had to play two T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October.

Chairman Ian Watmore in his first public comments since the ECB angered Pakistan by pulling out of two Twenty20 matches scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi next month, Watmore offered an apology for last week’s late withdrawal.