We have to consider over reasons of election failure: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said,” we, our party and leadership should consider over the reasons of election failure and to get reformed”, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“We have accepted that the PTI-supported members are more in numbers in the parliament,” seasoned politician in a statement said. “In my personal opinion, our party should not take government in centre,” he said.

“The PTI founder has to relinquish the politics of hate,” he further said.

He called for a grand national dialogue. “People are in very miserable condition,” he said. He suggested that the National Assembly session should be summoned earlier to take prompt decisions.

Saad Rafique said the IMF is standing ahead, the country faces formidable challenges. He said the crisis is being deepened and called for taking early decisions.

