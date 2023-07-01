We intend elevation of Bilawal Bhutto as PM: Khurshid Shah

SUKKUR: People’s Party also wants Bilawal Bhutto to become prime minister, as every party intends to elevate its leader as the ‘Leader of the House’, Syed Khurshid Shah said on Saturday.

Talking to media here Khurshid Shah, a PPP veteran, claimed that the party gave its election manifesto in 2008 and implemented it. “It was the first time after Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto that a party had implemented its manifesto,” Shah said.

“This time we will unveil our manifesto before the election, as the PPP will contest election with ‘arrow’ as its election symbol,” he said. “We will try to have seat adjustment with other parties in election,” he said.

Commenting on the economy, Khurshid Shah said that the situation won’t come under control until all politicians get united in one-fold, he said. “The national economy has turned into a dangerous python, it is a formidable challenge to rectify it,” Shah said.

“Politicians would have to take each other into confidence, we can correct this worsened economy with mutual trust,” he added.

Khursheed Shah accompanied by his son Farrukh Shah MPA and provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah earlier visited former president Asif Ali Zardari at his residence in Nawabshah.

He discussed political situation, general election and the caretaker government with Zardari, party sources said.

Zardari accepted invitation of Sukkur and Ghotki extended by the PPP leaders.