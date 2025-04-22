We want to discuss canals’ they want to lead us to wheat: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Provincial minister Saeed Ghani has said, “We want to talk on canals, they want to lead us to the wheat issue”.

“What can I say when a minister considers wheat’s issue as more crucial than canals project”, he said.

He said Sindh could not be able to irrigate its farmlands owing to water shortage. “We are waging fight for farmers,” Ghani said.

He said in Punjab’s 80 per cent sub-soil water can be used for cultivation, here in Sindh 90 per cent sub soil water could not be used for irrigation.

Ghani said the PPP has always taken steps for the welfare of farmers. “Don’t mix the wheat and canal issues, the PML-N wants to distract from canals”. “Some people in PML-N want to damage the PPP”, he said.

Saeed Ghani said that the Cholistan Canal episode began in the caretaker government’s tenure.

He said the canals issue has been a matter of public concern, people on their own coming to streets.

Sindh’s minister said that the ECNEC approved the canals project, “We went to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) against the approval”.

He said Sindh depends on Indus River for its water needs, “If canals constructed, Sindh will be deprived of even the drinking water”.