We want him to come Parliament and face defeat: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party’s Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that no government could use its trump card against the people.

Talking to media here, Shah, a former leader of opposition in National Assembly said, “a person having trump card not boasts about it.” “When he was defeated in Senate election, he got the vote of confidence,” Shah said.

“He met with Chaudhry Nisar a year ago,” Khursheed Shah, commented on the prime minister’s meeting with former interior minister.

“The prices of dollar, electricity, oil, grains have soared to a level one could not assume earlier,” he said.

“Painful words are being used. He could not have use such words if he had support of allies,” Khursheed Shah said.

“Imran Khan tenders resign or not, we don’t care. We want him to come in the parliament and face the defeat,” PPP leader said. ” I wants him not to resign and face the result of the reality when a leader fails to give due importance to the Parliament,” Shah said.

“Those coming to us are saving them. We had wait for three-and-half years, offered him to talk on the charter of economy,” he said.

“Meetings held over Kashmir and other key issues, the Army chief came, but the prime minister didn’t turned up,” Khursheed Shah said.

“The opposition leaders carefully walked, offered him to sit and talk. But they used to dub the opposition an incompetent lot,” he said.

“They are claiming to bring one million people with a challenge, “We will see, who is passing through them to the parliament,” Shah said. “We are going to see your this tactic too,” Shah said.

