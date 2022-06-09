We will work hard to guide country out of darkness: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has said that all power plants that were closed in previous government are now running and by July 5,000 additional megawatts will be added to the grid.

“We are not sitting and lamenting, we have given plan to the people and will deliver it,” she said while talking to media after Avenfield case hearing in Islamabad High Court.

“Those should be criticized who aggravated the matter, we have good intentions and will work hard to guide the country out of the darkness,” PML-N leader asserted.

“I deem it better to go to the people for new mandate. When they announced to come to Islamabad with hordes, the PML-N decided to remain steadfast and not to give Pakistan to these hordes,” PML-N leader said.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard pleas of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Capt. Safdar against their sentences in Avenfield reference.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

Maryam Nawaz, Captain retired Safdar along with party leaders appeared before the court under strict measures.

During the hearing Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that after evidence it should be look into whether the co-accused helped in the offence or not.

Amjad Pervaiz Advocate said that after amendments in the NAB ordinance, it will not come into force from back dates. ” Now a law has been made to write letters to other countries to seek legal assistance,” he said.

“No testimony recorded with regard to the price of the property in this case,” Maryam Nawaz’s counsel further said. “The NAB didn’t describe by a witness account the source of purchase or the price,” the lawyer argued.

The court later adjourned further hearing of the case until June 16.

