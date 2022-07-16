We are working with complete impartiality: Punjab EC

LAHORE: Provincial election commissioner Punjab has said that presiding officers will take the election material from camp offices of Returning Officers.

Talking to media on by-elections arrangements Punjab election commissioner Saeed Gul said, “We have to work as per the law and the constitution and we are working with complete impartiality.” “There is nothing a grain of truth in allegations being levelled against us,” he said.

The election commissioner Saeed Gul said that separate vehicles will be available for security of transportation of electoral material to all polling stations.

“Police has been deployed, while the Rangers will act as the Quick Response Force,” he said.

The election commissioner said that a large screen has been installed for results at Lahore’s camp office. “The presiding officers will dispatch form 45 to ROs on Whatsapp,” he further elaborated.

“Punjab is a plain area, maximum distance of polling stations is covered in one hour,” election commissioner said. “The election results will not delayed, which presiding officers will send on the Whatsapp,” he further said.

“If a presiding officer could not sent result on Whatsapp, he will reach to the R.Os office,’ election commissioner said. “As per the law a presiding officer could deliver the result by 2:00 in the midnight,” he added.

