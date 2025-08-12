web analytics
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Weapons Box Office Triumph: $70 Million Opening Weekend Signals Horror Hit

Zach Cregger’s Weapons stormed box office with a staggering $70 million global debut, cementing its place as a standout original horror film in 2025, according to several reports in US media.

The highly anticipated second feature from the Barbarian director drew massive buzz, rave reviews, and relentless social media chatter, driving audiences to theaters worldwide.

Weapons 2025: Movie Review

The Weapons performance was nothing short of spectacular, raking in $42 million domestically in the US and an additional $27.5 million from international markets. This outshone the global opening of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which earned $63.5 million, though Sinners led slightly in the US with $48 million. Both films mark a bold win for original cinema, free from franchises or sequels, proving the box office draw stems from pure storytelling and hype.

With a reported $38 million production budget, the Weapons box office success positions it for strong profitability. Positive audience reactions suggest the film will continue to dominate ticket sales in the coming weeks. Cregger’s debut, Barbarian, earned $45 million over its entire run, making Weapons’ opening weekend a massive leap forward for the filmmaker.

The Weapons box office haul underscores the appetite for fresh, bold horror in 2025. As audiences flock to theaters, Cregger’s growing reputation as a horror maestro sets high expectations for his next project, a Resident Evil film.

For now, Weapons reigns as a box office titan, proving original stories can still captivate and conquer.

