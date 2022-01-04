Weather turns cold as parts of country receive light rain

ISLAMABAD: Parts of the country received light rain in the wee hours of Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

Light showers in parts of Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Sheikhupura, Mian Chunno, Dunyapur, Jacobabad and others turned the weather cold.

In Lahore, the rain is expected to bring the smog level down.

According to Met Office, a strong westerly wave has entered western and upper parts of the country and is likely to grip most parts on Monday night and may persist till Friday.

Met Office said that rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours. Cold and cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Met Office said that widespread rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls are also likely in Balochistan while heavy rain and good snowfall in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Meanwhile, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas during the past 24 hours. However, rain was recorded in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Leh where mercury fell to -9°C in the past 24 hours.

