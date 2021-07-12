Weather turns pleasant as parts of Karachi receive rain

KARACHI: The weather turned pleasant as large swathes of Karachi experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on early Monday morning.

There was heavy precipitation in multiple parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Site Area, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Superhighway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi and other areas.

Following the downpour, the power supply was disrupted in many parts and the people going to offices and school-going children faced problems.

On Sunday, the Met Office had forecast first spell of monsoon rain from July 15 with moderate rainfall in the city between 10mm to 22mm.

The three-month monsoon season from July to September will saw an increase in rainfall in the south and north Punjab and Sindh, said the Met Office. The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.