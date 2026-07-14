Weather official forecast below-normal monsoon rains in Karachi

KARACHI: A Met Official has forecast below-normal monsoon rains in Karachi this year with no chances of heavy rain spell.

Deputy Director Met Office has said that light drizzling is expected in various parts of the city with pleasant cloudy weather for next three days.

The weather official said that the humidity ratio is expected to increase in city along with strong gusty winds.

The experts earlier said that the 2026 monsoon season in South Asia expected to be influenced by El Niño weather conditions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated that below-normal rainfall is most likely across most parts of the region, particularly in the central areas. However, some regions in the northwestern, northeastern, and southern parts may experience normal to above-normal rainfall.

The PMD also noted that minimum and maximum temperatures during the upcoming season expected to be above normal across most of South Asia region.