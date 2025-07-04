Weather Report from Major Cities of Pakistan- July 4 to 5

Karachi, July 4, 2025 – Pakistan’s major urban centers are experiencing a diverse range of weather conditions today, July 4th, 2025, as the country firmly steps into the monsoon season. From scattered thunderstorms to intensely hot and humid conditions, residents across the nation are adapting to varied atmospheric changes.
Current Weather Conditions: Friday, July 4th, 2025
Karachi Weather Today
Karachi, the country’s largest metropolitan city, is currently cloudy with a temperature of 33°C, feeling like a humid 40°C. Skies are cloudy, with a forecast high of 33°C and a low of 29°C for the day. Winds are blowing from the west at 16 km/h, and the UV index is currently low at 1.
Lahore Weather Today
In Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, scattered thunderstorms are expected. The current temperature is 36°C and partly cloudy, with a “feels like” temperature that could reach 48°C due to high humidity. The forecast for today indicates a high of 37°C and a low of 29°C. Southeasterly winds are present at 10 km/h, and the UV index is low at 2.
Multan Weather Today
Multan, located in Southern Punjab, is currently partly cloudy with a temperature of 41°C. It feels like a scorching 51°C due to extreme humidity. The forecast for today includes a high of 41°C and a low of 32°C, with mostly sunny conditions. Southerly winds are blowing at 13 km/h, and the UV index is low at 2.
Faisalabad Weather Today
Faisalabad is experiencing mostly sunny conditions. The current temperature is 38°C and partly cloudy, feeling like 49°C due to humidity. The high for today is expected to be 38°C, with a low of 32°C. Southeasterly winds are blowing at 10 km/h, and the UV index is currently low at 2.
Peshawar Weather Today
Peshawar, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is sunny. The current temperature is 37°C, feeling like 50°C due to humidity. The forecast for today is a high of 37°C and a low of 31°C. Northeasterly winds are blowing at 13 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 3.
Islamabad Weather Today
Islamabad, the capital city, is partly cloudy. The current temperature is 34°C, feeling like 43°C due to humidity. The forecast for today is a high of 34°C and a low of 28°C. Southeasterly winds are blowing at 10 km/h, and the UV index is low at 2.
Brief Weather Forecast: Saturday, July 5th, 2025
Karachi Forecast
Karachi is expected to be partly cloudy, with a high of 32°C and a low of 29°C, feeling like 40°C due to humidity. Winds will be from the southwest at 19 km/h, and the UV index will be high at 7.
Lahore Forecast
Lahore is forecast to be partly cloudy, with a high of 36°C and a low of 29°C. The “real feel” temperature could potentially reach 48°C. Easterly winds at 13 km/h are expected, with a very high UV index of 9.
Multan Forecast
Multan will be sunny, with a high of 39°C and a low of 32°C, feeling as intense as 52°C. Southerly winds at 19 km/h and a high UV index of 7 are anticipated.
Faisalabad Forecast
Faisalabad is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 38°C and a low of 33°C, with the “feels like” temperature around 51°C. Southeasterly winds at 13 km/h and a very high UV index of 10 are in the forecast.
Peshawar Forecast
Peshawar is predicted to experience sunny conditions with a high of 37°C and a low of 32°C, feeling like 53°C. Northeasterly winds at 10 km/h and a very high UV index of 10 are in the forecast.
Islamabad Forecast
Islamabad is expected to have light rain, with a high of 34°C and a low of 28°C, feeling like 46°C. Southeasterly winds at 10 km/h and a very high UV index of 10 are in the forecast.