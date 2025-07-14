Weather Today: Pakistan Continues to Face Monsoon Challenges

Karachi, July 14, 2025 – Pakistan’s major cities are experiencing varied weather conditions today, Monday, July 14, 2025, as the monsoon season persists.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have issued warnings for potential urban flooding and landslides across several regions, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected to continue until at least July 17th.
Moist currents are actively penetrating the country, intensifying from July 13th, and a fresh westerly wave is also influencing weather patterns. This is leading to increased risks of flash floods in local nullahs and streams, particularly in hilly areas and hill torrent zones, as well as urban flooding in low-lying areas of major metropolitan centers. Landslides and rockfalls remain a concern in mountainous regions.
Current Weather Conditions: Monday, July 14, 2025 (Evening)
Karachi Weather Today
Karachi is observing mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain or drizzle tonight. The current temperature is around 31°C, feeling like a muggy 35°C due to high humidity. The forecast high for today is 33°C, with a low tonight of 29°C. Winds are blowing from the west at 23 km/h, and the UV index is low at 0.
Lahore Weather Today
Lahore is facing thunderstorms and is mostly cloudy. The current temperature is around 28°C. The “feels like” temperature due to humidity is approximately 33°C. Today’s forecast includes a high of 33°C and a low of 27°C. Easterly winds are at 11 km/h, and the UV index is low at 0.
Multan Weather Today
Multan is mostly sunny. The current temperature is around 32°C, feeling like a hot 39°C due to humidity. The forecast high is 34°C, and the low is 25°C. Northeasterly winds are at 14 km/h, and the UV index is low at 0. Clear skies are forecast for tonight.
Faisalabad Weather Today
Faisalabad is experiencing thunderstorms. The current temperature is around 30°C, feeling like 33°C due to humidity. The forecast high is 31°C, and the low is 27°C. Northeasterly winds are at 8 km/h, with a low UV index of 0. Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight.
Peshawar Weather Today
Peshawar is partly cloudy. The current temperature is around 31°C, feeling like 36°C due to humidity. The forecast high is 33°C, and the low is 28°C. Northeasterly winds are at 8 km/h, and the UV index is low at 0. Clear skies are forecast for tonight.
Islamabad Weather Today
Islamabad is partly cloudy. The current temperature is around 28°C, feeling like 29°C due to humidity. The forecast high is 33°C, and the low is 26°C. Easterly winds are at 10 km/h, and the UV index is low at 0. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight.
Brief Weather Forecast: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
The monsoon spell is expected to continue across Pakistan with occasional gaps until at least July 17th.
Karachi Forecast
Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy and humid with chances of drizzle/light rain during the night/morning. The temperature will range between 33-35°C, with humidity levels reaching 70-80%.
Lahore Forecast
Lahore will likely see mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 33°C and a low of 28°C.
Multan Forecast
Multan is forecast to be partly cloudy to sunny with a high of 34°C and a low of 29°C, feeling like 47°C due to humidity.
Faisalabad Forecast
Faisalabad will likely experience thunderstorms with a high of 31°C and a low of 27°C.
Peshawar Forecast
Peshawar is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 33°C and a low of 28°C.
Islamabad Forecast
Islamabad will likely be partly cloudy with a high of 33°C and a low of 26°C.
Advisories and Precautions:
Authorities continue to advise citizens to take precautionary measures. This includes staying updated on weather forecasts, avoiding unnecessary travel to hilly or flood-prone areas, and securing loose structures. Residents in low-lying areas should prepare for potential urban flooding, and those near nullahs and streams should remain vigilant for sudden water surges. Travelers in mountainous regions are particularly urged to exercise caution due to the risk of landslides and rockfalls.