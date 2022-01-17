Weather turns cold as Ziarat receives third snowfall

QUETTA: Ziarat valley on Monday received the third snowfall of the current winter season, ARY News reported.

The snowfall that started on Monday night, turned the weather cold in the area.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the road and building department are on high alert with the machinery to remove snow from the roads to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

On the other hand, Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cloudy in upper parts and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain and snow is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore seven, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar ten, Quetta six, Gilgit three, Murree and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula and cloudy, foggy weather is likely to prevail in Jammu.

The temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar and Shopian minus one degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus six, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula minus two degree centigrade.

